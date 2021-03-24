India's Total Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 5 Crore Mark

India has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore. A total of 5,08,41,286 vaccine doses have been administered through 8,23,046 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 79,17,521 HCWs (1st dose), 50,20,695 HCWs (2nd dose), 83,62,065 FLWs (1st dose) and 30,88,639 FLWs (2nd Dose), 47,01,894 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,17,50,472 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. As on Day-67 of the vaccination drive (23rd March, 2021), 23,46,692 vaccine doses were given. Of the total, 21,00,799 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,45,893 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)