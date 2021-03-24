India Reorienting Competitive Advantage In Digital Space

-
Addressing the inaugural session of the Confederation of Indian Industry India Services Conclave, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Railways; Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution stated that India has undergone significant reform in several sectors and in a number of ways it has opened up the economy. Against a USD 200 billion dollar digital ecosystem, we have a USD trillion dollar ambition, he noted.
The way the country is reorienting its competitive advantage in the digital space, it can achieve a USD 800 billion to USD 1 trillion economy very quickly. Digital services will contribute to ease of living, will help ease of consumer engagement and will help secure the digital infrastructure required for our international engagement.
