Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 40.87 points or 0.46% at 8893.89 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 9.37%), Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (up 6.87%),Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 6.27%),Fino Payments Bank Ltd (up 5.54%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 4.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.53%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.53%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 2.76%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 2.75%), and JSW Holdings Ltd (up 2.54%).
On the other hand, UCO Bank (down 2.86%), Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.32%), and Bengal & Assam Company Ltd (down 2.28%) turned lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122 or 0.2% at 61540.96.
The Nifty 50 index was up 33.2 points or 0.18% at 18277.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.08 points or 0.42% at 28843.33.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.91 points or 0.25% at 8939.07.
On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
