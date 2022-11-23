Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 1.17%

JUST IN
Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 1.17% today to trade at Rs 436.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.55% to quote at 19899.27. The index is up 6.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 0.95% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 0.74 % over last one year compared to the 5.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 10.26% over last one month compared to 6.94% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5923 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 636 on 29 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 309 on 20 Jun 2022.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 09:30 IST

