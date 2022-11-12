Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 207.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 174.34 croreNet Loss of Religare Enterprises reported to Rs 207.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 429.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 174.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.34168.44 4 OPM %23.22-156.11 -PBDT-131.04-359.41 64 PBT-144.39-372.53 61 NP-207.15-429.14 52
