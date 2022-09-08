Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Interglobe Aviation in spotlight

Wipro: Wipro announced the launch of the @nowStudio in Brazil. The center is designed to accelerate the digital journey of customers and promote the enrichment of the ServiceNow community of developers and users.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company announced that it has achieved a positive Proof-of-Concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of ZYIL1, in patients with Cryopyrin Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS).

Interglobe Aviation: Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo will sell up to a 2.8% stake in Interglobe Aviation through a block deal that will fetch him at least $250 million, as per reports.

Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, Religare Broking has received revision in credit ratings from CARE.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The board of Ramkrishna Forgings will meet on 12 September 2022 to consider proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other methods or combination thereof.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The board of directors of the company considered and approved enhancing the production capacity of Vacuum Interrupters & Vacuum Circuit Breakers by setting up a manufacturing unit in Kolkata.

C.E. Info Systems: The company has completed the acquisition of 3% stake in Nawgati Tech through CCPS. CE Info bought 342 shares of Face Value Rs 10 each in Nawgati for Rs 1 crore.

