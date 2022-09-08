Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Interglobe Aviation in spotlight

Wipro: Wipro announced the launch of the @nowStudio in Brazil. The center is designed to accelerate the digital journey of customers and promote the enrichment of the ServiceNow community of developers and users.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company announced that it has achieved a positive Proof-of-Concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of ZYIL1, in patients with Cryopyrin Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS).
Interglobe Aviation: Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo will sell up to a 2.8% stake in Interglobe Aviation through a block deal that will fetch him at least $250 million, as per reports.
Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, Religare Broking has received revision in credit ratings from CARE.
Ramkrishna Forgings: The board of Ramkrishna Forgings will meet on 12 September 2022 to consider proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other methods or combination thereof.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The board of directors of the company considered and approved enhancing the production capacity of Vacuum Interrupters & Vacuum Circuit Breakers by setting up a manufacturing unit in Kolkata.
C.E. Info Systems: The company has completed the acquisition of 3% stake in Nawgati Tech through CCPS. CE Info bought 342 shares of Face Value Rs 10 each in Nawgati for Rs 1 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU