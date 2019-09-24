JUST IN
Market trades lower

Business Standard

Finanicals shares slide

Capital Market 

Finanicals stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 99.79 points or 1.52% at 6452.49 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Alankit Ltd (down 7.6%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 5.22%),Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 4.96%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 4.34%),IIFL Finance Ltd (down 3.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 3.76%), GRUH Finance Ltd (down 3.71%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 3.69%), State Bank of India (down 3.48%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 3.43%).

On the other hand, IDBI Bank Ltd (up 7.94%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 5.82%), and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 5.01%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 68.1 or 0.17% at 39021.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.25 points or 0.23% at 11572.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.29 points or 0.01% at 13566.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.96 points or 0.55% at 4547.45.

On BSE,991 shares were trading in green, 1367 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 14:00 IST

