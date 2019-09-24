JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HBL Power Systems Ltd, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd and V2 Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2019.

JBM Auto Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 193.2 at 24-Sep-2019 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2098 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd soared 13.97% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16990 shares in the past one month.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd surged 13.74% to Rs 52.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8011 shares in the past one month.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd rose 13.64% to Rs 1.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9111 shares in the past one month.

V2 Retail Ltd spurt 10.34% to Rs 168. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22204 shares in the past one month.

