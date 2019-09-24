Bharat Forge Ltd extends gains

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.75, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.99% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.75, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 11569.85. The Sensex is at 39016.47, down 0.19%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 17.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7802.65, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

