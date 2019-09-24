Amara Raja Batteries Ltd spurts 1.39%, up for third straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 728, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.54% gain in NIFTY and a 22.99% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 728, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 11569.85. The Sensex is at 39016.47, down 0.19%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has added around 17.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7802.65, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 721.05, up 0.38% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

