Fincare Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.08% to Rs 437.28 crore

Net profit of Fincare Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 71.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 16.08% to Rs 437.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 376.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income437.28376.69 16 OPM %35.56-0.71 -PBDT59.78-94.12 LP PBT59.78-94.12 LP NP27.18-71.79 LP

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:30 IST

