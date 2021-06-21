FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 35.77 points or 0.26% at 13539.26 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 5.22%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 3.79%),United Breweries Ltd (up 3.2%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.99%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 2.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.44%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 2.29%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 2.14%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 1.82%), and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 1.66%).

On the other hand, Globus Spirits Ltd (down 3.91%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 2.65%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.45%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 355.01 or 0.68% at 51989.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.2 points or 0.7% at 15574.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.14 points or 0.32% at 24569.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.3 points or 0.54% at 7646.65.

On BSE,1176 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

