Ramco Systems partners with Malaysian conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad

Ramco Systems announced that leading Malaysian utility and infrastructure conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC) has embarked on a major digital transformation of five ports, in partnership with the company.

The digital transformation will consolidate and standardise processes of MMC's ports, which include Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Penang Port Sdn Bhd and Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd. The group-wide transformation was awarded based on the successful implementation of Ramco integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system at one of Malaysia's most advanced container terminal - PTP.

