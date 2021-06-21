Adani Green Energy Ltd Slides 5%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Drops 1.53%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 22.36% over last one month compared to 1.05% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.87% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1009.65. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.53% to quote at 21843.78. The index is down 1.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd decreased 3.3% and Havells India Ltd lost 2.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 73.86 % over last one year compared to the 49.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 22.36% over last one month compared to 1.05% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8006 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98588 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 306.1 on 24 Jul 2020.

