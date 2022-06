Fino Payments Bank partners with Go Digit General Insurance Limited

For Shop Insurance Policy to Small and Medium Business Owners

Fino Payments Bank has partnered with Go Digit General Insurance Limited, one of India's fastest growing general insurers, to offer shop insurance policy to small and medium business owners. Fino is associated with Go Digit as a corporate agent. The tie-up will allow small and medium businesses to avail the benefits of Digit's My Business Policy in case of any adverse event. The policy, which will be valid for one year, will cover loss or damage to the inventory or stock due to burglary, earthquake, fire, lightning, storm, flood, riots, among others. The policy will also include in-built coverages like money in safe, money in transit, etc.

