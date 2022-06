Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MWDC capacity solar plant for Brookfield Renewable India

Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has commissioned a 450 MWDC capacity solar pant for Brookfield Renewable India.

The installation entails set up of over 800,000 modules and was completed within record 7 months timeframe. The project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO2 emissions.

With the commissioning this project, the Company's total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.

