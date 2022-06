Wipro and ServiceNow to modernize IT processes at Petrobras

Wipro together with ServiceNow, announce that they will contribute to Petrobras, the largest publicly traded company in Brazil and one of the largest oil, natural gas and derivatives exploration, production and distribution companies in the world, to advance its digital journey.

The project aims to raise the level of service for internal users and reduce costs by modernizing and aligning IT infrastructure processes with the business through a modern cloud solution focused on automation and integration.

The project scope is related to maintaining IT assets, systems updates, and digitizing processes.

