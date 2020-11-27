Finolex Cables launches Anti-Bacteria Ceiling Fans

-
-
Finolex Cables has introduced Anti Bacteria fans to its portfolio. These fans are coated with a paint containing low toxicity biocides for complete protection against microbiological growth, by repelling microbes or killing them when they come in close proximity to the surface.
These fans are in addition to the fast-selling Anti-Dust fans that it had launched earlier.
Finolex entered the Fan segment two summers back and since then it has successfully introduced an exclusive range of ceiling, table, wall, industrial heavy-duty exhaust, and multi-purpose fans, enabling the company to exponentially grow its fan business over the year. The range includes 'premium', 'decorative' and 'smart' fans that are known for their reliability, impressive air-delivery along with innovative designs like wide-tip blades, dust-free features and more.
