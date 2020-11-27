RBL Bank allots 1.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank has allotted 103,911 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees, on 26 November 2020 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has increased from 59,76,49,885 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 5,97,64,98,850 to 59,77,53,796 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 5,977,537,960.

