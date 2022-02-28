Fire breaks out at factory premises of Astral subsidiary

Astral announced that a fire broke out in the factory premises of its subsidiary Company viz. Resinova Chemie situated at Santej, Gujarat in early hours of 27 February 2022.

The fire broke out in the storage section of the factory premises and the manufacturing section of the factory was not affected by the fire.

The fire was brought under control by the fire department.

There were no injuries or causalities due to the incident. Though the production is temporary affected, there is no significant financial loss due to production disruption. The expected financial loss is sufficiently covered by the insurance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)