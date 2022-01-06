Currency In Circulation Up 7.8% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged lower by 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 29.86 lakh crore as on December 31, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1.6% on the week to Rs 38 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 7.8% on a year ago basis compared to 22.1% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 4.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 5.6%.

