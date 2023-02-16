JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Ugro Capital board to mull fund raising via NCDs
Business Standard

First G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in India concluded

Capital Market 

The First G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting in India concluded yesterday, setting the tone for a productive and meaningful deliberations for the future DEWG meetings.

The three-day meeting, which took place in Lucknow, showcased India's digital transformation journey, and brought together G20 members, key knowledge partners, and guest countries to discuss digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital skilling.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU