RBI launches second global hackathon

Reserve Bank is organising its second global hackathon - HARBINGER 2023 - Innovation for Transformation with the theme 'Inclusive Digital Services'.

The Hackathon invites participants to develop solutions that have the potential to make digital financial services accessible to the differently abled, facilitate efficient compliance, extend the reach of Central Bank Digital Currencies and enhance the scalability of blockchains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)