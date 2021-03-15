Adani Welspun Exploration discovers gas in Tapti-Daman sector of Mumbai offshore

Adani Welspun Exploration, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises, announced its first ever gas discovery in the NELP-VII block MB-OSN2005/2. AWEL holds 100% participative interest (PI) and is the Operator of this Block. Spread across 714.6 sq.km., the block is located in the prolific gas-prone Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Offshore basin where production is already underway by another operator / other operators.
The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company's initial estimates. With the information gleaned from adjoining fields/areas, this discovery is of substantial significance for both the Company and the Nation.
AWEL was awarded the block under the New Exploration Licensing Policy VII bid round.
Early indications pointed to the occurrence of gas-bearing reservoirs within the sandstone reservoirs of the Mahuva and Daman formations.
The drilling of the current well in March 2021 has confirmed the presence of substantial quantities of gas and condensate in the Block. Out of the three potential zones identified during drilling, two objects tested by Drill Stem Testing (DST) flowed substantial gas and condensate to the surface. Object-I (3m), a clean sandstone reservoir, flowed 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with 378 barrels/day of condensate through a 28/64 choke at a flowing tubing head pressure (FTHP) of 2659 psi. Object-II (15m), another thick clean sandstone reservoir, flowed 9.1 mmscfd of gas along with 443 barrels/day of condensate through a 28/64 choke at a FTHP of 2566 psi.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU