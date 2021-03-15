Gateway Distriparks update on scheme of amalgamation

-
Gateway Distriparks has received 'No objection' from BSE and NSE for the draft scheme of amalgamation (merger by absorption) amongst the Company, Gateway East India and Gateway Rail Freight and their respective shareholders.
As next steps, the Company has filed the petitions before the NCLT, after processing the comments/observations on the Scheme received from SEBI / Stock Exchanges.
