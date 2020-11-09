Firstsource Solutions strengthens presence in Middlesbrough

Firstsource Solutions will expand its presence and strengthen its commitment to Middlesbrough from later this year.

The firm will take three floors of the striking One Centre Square Building. This new building is Grade A office space and one of the regionfs most ambitious regeneration projects.

The 10]year deal expands Firstsourcefs capacity in Middlesbrough, and the company expects to create over 100 new jobs in coming months.

