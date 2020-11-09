Happiest Minds Technologies partners with AutonomIQ to create connected ecosystem

-
Happiest Minds Technologies and AutonomIQ, a cloud platform that uses AI and machine learning for autonomous testing solutions, announced a partnership to accelerate the enterprise digital transformation journey using autonomous testing capabilities.
This solution combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent automation capabilities of AutonomIQ's autonomous testing platform along with Happiest Minds expertise of digital technologies, solutions and services, along with domain expertise to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem.
AutonomIQ and Happiest Minds have also created pre-built solutions and integrations with standard packaged and SaaS applications, and this helps customers generate significant value in a really short amount of time.
