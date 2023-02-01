Fisheries shares in demand after budget announces launch of sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Fisheries stocks were in demand after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will launch a sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.

Avanti Feeds (up 4.76%), Apex Frozen (up 0.45%), BKV Industries (up 1.74%) Coastal Corp (up 7.77%), Zeal Aqua (up 3.26%) and Waterbase (up 14.31%) edged higher.

The government will launch a sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable those involved in fisheries, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Budget 2023-2024 in Parliament. This is the final full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general election next year.

