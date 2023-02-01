Agriculture companies in demand on budget announcement to encourage agri-startups

Shares of agriculture companies advanced after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an Agriculture Accelarator Fund, will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs.

Avanti Feeds (up 5.54%), Mangalam Seeds (up 5%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 1.46%), Dhunseri Tea & Industries (up 0.99%) edged higher.

"Continuing our commitment to food security, we're implementing from 1 January 2023, a scheme to supply free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for one year under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana," FM said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the government will launch the Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme to improve availability of disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.

The government has also initiated computerisation for 63,000 primary agricultural credit societies with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore. The agriculture credit target has been expanded to Rs 20 lakh crore in FY24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

This is the final full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general election next year. It would also be the first normal budget after the Covid pandemic and amid global slowdown. FM Sitharaman will reportedly try to play the balancing act by accommodating both the common taxpayer's demand to some extent and laying the ground for more pressing issues like job creation, GDP growth, fiscal deficit and capital expenditure push for infrastructure, manufacturing and other sectors.

