Volumes soar at Syngene International Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2023.

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 400.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2450.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16346 shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.577.65. Volumes stood at 46180 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4495 shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.1,909.85. Volumes stood at 1545 shares in the last session.

ICICI Bank Ltd registered volume of 41.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.05% to Rs.857.00. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9272 shares. The stock increased 0.35% to Rs.975.60. Volumes stood at 23399 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 44662 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7570 shares. The stock increased 2.30% to Rs.654.65. Volumes stood at 7593 shares in the last session.

