Sensex, Nifty at the high point of the day ahead of the Union Budget
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Syngene International Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 400.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2450.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16346 shares

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2023.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4495 shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.1,909.85. Volumes stood at 1545 shares in the last session.

ICICI Bank Ltd registered volume of 41.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.05% to Rs.857.00. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9272 shares. The stock increased 0.35% to Rs.975.60. Volumes stood at 23399 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 44662 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7570 shares. The stock increased 2.30% to Rs.654.65. Volumes stood at 7593 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:00 IST

