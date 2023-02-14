Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit declines 66.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.97% to Rs 82.94 croreNet profit of Flomic Global Logistics declined 66.96% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 82.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.94110.54 -25 OPM %9.448.48 -PBDT6.297.82 -20 PBT1.514.53 -67 NP1.123.39 -67
