Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit declines 66.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics declined 66.96% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.97% to Rs 82.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.94110.549.448.486.297.821.514.531.123.39

