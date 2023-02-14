Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.292.1641.4847.220.450.370.040.010.030.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)