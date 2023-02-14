Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 2.29 croreNet profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.292.16 6 OPM %41.4847.22 -PBDT0.450.37 22 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.030.01 200
