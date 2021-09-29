FMCG shares ease

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 35.68 points or 0.24% at 14934 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.84%), Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 2.07%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.06%),Venkys (India) Ltd (down 1.45%),Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.25%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.15%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.03%), Rossell India Ltd (down 0.98%), and Heritage Foods Ltd (down 0.97%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 7.74%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.99%), and Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 4.97%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 230.14 or 0.39% at 59437.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.95 points or 0.21% at 17710.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 92.32 points or 0.33% at 27907.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.25 points or 0.78% at 8680.69.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)