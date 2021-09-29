Easy Trip Planners gains on exclusive partnership with SpiceJet

Easy Trip Planners rose 2.17% to Rs 614.25 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with SpiceJet to offer a customised and hassle-free experience for holiday bookings for the upcoming season.

Through this partnership, the holiday booking services of SpiceJet will be exclusively powered by EaseMyTrip. As a part of this association, EaseMyTrip will offer a Holiday booking platform to SpiceJet and customers who wish to book holiday services can book the same from this platform.

Through this association, EaseMyTrip aims to expand its ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment. The company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.

While SpiceJet will offer exclusive benefits like priority services, complementary meals & extra legroom seats onboard, EaseMyTrip will facilitate the designing, contracting, and booking of these holiday packages using their existing partnership across hotels, transfers and sightseeing to ensure the excellent service delivery.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, We are excited to exclusively partner with SpiceJet and offer their users a wide range of holiday options. With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort.

Through this platform, we will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services, for SpiceJet customers. We look forward to a long-standing and fruitful association."

Separately, Easy Trip Planners announced the launch of an industry-first feature that offers discounted air tickets to users with waitlisted train tickets.

The feature is an effort undertaken by the company to encourage travel bookings by providing additional options and benefits. The feature enables passengers to discover last-minute alternate travel options in case of unconfirmed train tickets during these unprecedented times.

The new feature is in line with a slew of offers EaseMyTrip has launched this year to revive the travel sector. The most recent initiative launched by the company is the full refund on domestic air ticket cancellation due to medical reasons.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, There are still concerns regarding confirmed bookings among train journeys, which are acting as a barrier to travel recovery. This unique feature will provide additional flexibility, convenience, and eases the financial woes associated with an expensive last-minute flight.

At EaseMyTrip, we are committed to enhancing the overall user experience, and we believe that the launch of this unique travel upgrade feature will strengthen the travel sentiment during such unprecedented times.

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) is an online travel platform, offering end to end travel solutions which include air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 15.43 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2.50 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter jumped to Rs 18.70 crore from Rs 3.56 crore reported in the same period last year.

