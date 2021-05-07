Information Technology shares ease

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 15.42 points or 0.06% at 26782.52 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.6%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.52%),Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 2.48%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.95%),NIIT Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.71%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.19%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 1.13%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.07%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, Mastek Ltd (up 6.09%), Subex Ltd (up 5.63%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.76%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.22 or 0.44% at 49166.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.9 points or 0.52% at 14800.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 78.2 points or 0.35% at 22262.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.24 points or 0.05% at 7122.69.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1243 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

