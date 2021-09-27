Healthcare share ease

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 282.54 points or 1.08% at 25924.82 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 3.87%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 3.54%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 3.48%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 2.96%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.45%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.41%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2.4%), Hikal Ltd (down 2.37%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 2.25%).

On the other hand, Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.17%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 4.1%), and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.51%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.94 or 0.26% at 60202.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.2 points or 0.22% at 17892.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25 points or 0.09% at 28048.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.23 points or 0.12% at 8694.04.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 1612 were trading in red and 215 were unchanged.

