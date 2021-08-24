FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 74.02 points or 0.52% at 14115.32 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dabur India Ltd (down 2.94%), Emami Ltd (down 2.65%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 2.46%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.12%),Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.52%), Marico Ltd (down 1.21%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.17%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 1.12%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 7.64%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 6.61%), and Venkys (India) Ltd (up 6.44%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 336.21 or 0.61% at 55892.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.85 points or 0.62% at 16598.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 324.47 points or 1.28% at 25682.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.81 points or 0.77% at 7958.02.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1134 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

