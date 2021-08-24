Piramal Enterprises Ltd continues to fall

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2546.5, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 79.76% in last one year as compared to a 44.53% rally in NIFTY and a 53.39% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2546.5, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 16581. The Sensex is at 55806.65, up 0.45%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 13.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17220.95, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2558.4, up 0.15% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumped 79.76% in last one year as compared to a 44.53% rally in NIFTY and a 53.39% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 193.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)