HDFC Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1556, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.97% in last one year as compared to a 44.44% jump in NIFTY and a 54.2% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1556, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16570.25. The Sensex is at 55819.27, up 0.47%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 8.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35124.4, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

