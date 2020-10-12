FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 125.5 points or 1.13% at 11208.71 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, ITC Ltd (up 4.11%), L T Foods Ltd (up 3.4%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 3.1%),Prabhat Dairy Ltd (up 2.91%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 2.28%), Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.27%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.23%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 1.92%), and KRBL Ltd (up 1.73%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.68%), DFM Foods Ltd (down 2.5%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 2.32%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.29 or 0.75% at 40813.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.9 points or 0.7% at 11998.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.99 points or 0.3% at 15011.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.33 points or 0.27% at 4975.45.

On BSE,1066 shares were trading in green, 783 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

