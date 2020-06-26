FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 121.59 points or 1.08% at 11154.36 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 4.92%), United Breweries Ltd (down 2.97%),ITC Ltd (down 2.94%),Prabhat Dairy Ltd (down 2.29%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.06%), Waterbase Ltd (down 2%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.99%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 1.51%), and ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.5%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (up 4.97%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.9%), and Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (up 4.9%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 144.19 or 0.41% at 34986.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.7 points or 0.47% at 10337.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.08 points or 0.3% at 12644.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.29 points or 0.17% at 4390.3.

On BSE,1578 shares were trading in green, 1003 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

