Forbes & Company gains of divesting subsidiary, FFSL to SILA Sols. for Rs 42 cr

Forbes & Company rose 1.24% to Rs 419.25 after its board approved the binding term sheet for the sale of its entire stake held in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forbes Facility Services (FFSL) to SILA Solutions for Rs 42 crore.
The binding term sheet was executed on 23 February 2022 and the definitive agreements are expected to be executed by 31 March 2022.
As on 31 March 2021, the total income of FFSL was at Rs 152.93 crore and total profit for the FY2020-2021 was Rs 2.98 crore. SILA Solutions is engaged in real estate development, project management and facilities management services across India.
In a separate announcement, the board approved the termination of the Joint Venture (JV) agreement of 1 December 2014 with mutual consent with Sterling Investment Corporation, G. S. Enterprises in relation to Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping (SPFSL) with effect from close of business hours on 28 February 2022. Consequently, from 1 March 2022 onwards, SPFSL shall cease to be a subsidiary of the company.
On a consolidated basis, Forbes & Co reported net loss of Rs 11.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales fell 0.6% to Rs 694.21 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Forbes & Co is a holding company. The company's segments include engineering, health & hygiene, real estate, IT enabled services and products, shipping and others.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU