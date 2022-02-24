Indus Towers Ltd Slides 9.99%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 4.38%

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 10.83% over last one month compared to 7.46% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 9.99% today to trade at Rs 226.1. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 4.38% to quote at 1666.75. The index is down 7.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd decreased 5.4% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 5.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 15.59 % over last one year compared to the 9.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 10.83% over last one month compared to 7.46% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17.2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 332.6 on 28 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 194.25 on 05 Aug 2021.

