Volumes spurt at Indus Towers Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Indus Towers hits 52-week high; jumps 21% in four days
Ultratech Cement Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,708 cr on one-time tax gain
Bharti Airtel Ltd Falls 1.57%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.29%
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
Shree Cement to invest Rs 3500 cr in Rajasthan
-
Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 21.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2022.
Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 21.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.29% to Rs.215.30. Volumes stood at 97922 shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd clocked volume of 10572 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock lost 4.03% to Rs.9,511.25. Volumes stood at 395 shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58866 shares. The stock lost 0.25% to Rs.117.80. Volumes stood at 36604 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43221 shares. The stock dropped 4.63% to Rs.116.40. Volumes stood at 34365 shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 10415 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4586 shares. The stock dropped 3.60% to Rs.700.00. Volumes stood at 4578 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU