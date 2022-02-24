Volumes spurt at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 21.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2022.

Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 21.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.29% to Rs.215.30. Volumes stood at 97922 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd clocked volume of 10572 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 12.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock lost 4.03% to Rs.9,511.25. Volumes stood at 395 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58866 shares. The stock lost 0.25% to Rs.117.80. Volumes stood at 36604 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43221 shares. The stock dropped 4.63% to Rs.116.40. Volumes stood at 34365 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 10415 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4586 shares. The stock dropped 3.60% to Rs.700.00. Volumes stood at 4578 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)