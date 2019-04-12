Foreign investment of Indian companies rises 18% to $2.69 billion in March 2019

Foreign investment dips 34% to US$ 20.65 in 2018-19 from US$ 31.53 billion in 2017-18

As per the latest data on outward foreign direct investment released by the (RBI), the foreign investment of Indian companies moved up 18% to US$ 2.69 billion in March 2018 from US$ 2.28 billion in March 2018, while it has jumped from US$ 1.71 billion. The domestic company had made investment of US$ 2.28 billion in their subsidiaries and wholly-owned units abroad in March 2018.

Of the total investment overseas in March 2019, about US$ 1.68 billion was in the form of loan, US$ 564.97 million as equity and the balance US$ 443.71 million was in the form of issuance of guarantee.

However, the foreign investment of Indian companies have dipped 34% to US$ 20.65 billion in financial year 2018-19 from US$ 31.53 billion in 2017-18.

