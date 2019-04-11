Domestic Money Supply Up 10.6% Over Year

India's total (M3) stood at Rs 154424.7 billion as on 29th March 2019, recording a surge of 10.6% over the year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 20551.1 billion, up 16.7% over the year.

Demand deposits with banks were up 9.6% at Rs 16263.5 billion. Time deposits with banks were also up 9.6% at Rs 117205.9 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)