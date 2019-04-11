Domestic Money Supply Up 10.6% Over Year

-
ALSO READ
Fiscal slippage remains a risk for rate cut: Report
RBI Policy: 'Blue Sky' expectations meet some clouds (Comment)
FinMin says RBI's assessment of economy in line with govt's reading
Monetary Policy Stance Probably Required Calibration Says Ministry Of Finance
RBI cuts key interest rate by 0.25 pc to 6%
-
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 154424.7 billion as on 29th March 2019, recording a surge of 10.6% over the year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 20551.1 billion, up 16.7% over the year.
Demand deposits with banks were up 9.6% at Rs 16263.5 billion. Time deposits with banks were also up 9.6% at Rs 117205.9 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU