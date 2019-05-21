Fraser and Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2900.00% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Fraser and Company reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 585.71% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.300.01 2900 0.480.07 586 OPM %10.000 -0-14.29 - PBDT0.040 0 0.01-0.01 LP PBT0.040 0 0.01-0.01 LP NP0.040 0 0.01-0.01 LP
