Bharat Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 73990.42 croreNet profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 16.21% to Rs 3124.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2688.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 73990.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65252.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.58% to Rs 7132.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7976.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 297275.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236421.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales73990.4265252.74 13 297275.05236421.41 26 OPM %6.495.74 -3.585.02 - PBDT5510.024359.92 26 13628.9013938.97 -2 PBT4595.143617.50 27 10439.6211285.97 -7 NP3124.912688.97 16 7132.027976.30 -11
