Bharat Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 73990.42 crore

Net profit of rose 16.21% to Rs 3124.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2688.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 73990.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65252.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.58% to Rs 7132.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7976.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 297275.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236421.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

