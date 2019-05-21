Shiva Suitings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Shiva Suitings reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 320.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 505.83% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.900.30 200 7.271.20 506 OPM %13.330 -3.855.83 - PBDT0.120 0 0.280.07 300 PBT0.120 0 0.280.07 300 NP0.080 0 0.210.05 320
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
