Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.18% to Rs 18.97 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries declined 29.41% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.56% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 61.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.9714.80 28 61.2448.09 27 OPM %7.599.59 -9.199.84 - PBDT1.301.49 -13 5.264.37 20 PBT1.011.40 -28 4.703.89 21 NP0.721.02 -29 3.392.70 26
