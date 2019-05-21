Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.18% to Rs 18.97 crore

Net profit of declined 29.41% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.56% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 61.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

18.9714.8061.2448.097.599.599.199.841.301.495.264.371.011.404.703.890.721.023.392.70

